ASHE COUNTY — Two Ashe County High School students were recently accepted into the North Carolina Northwest District All District Band.
Kaylee Money, a junior flute player, was one of the two who made it into the band. She is third chair flute in the symphonic band and will be eligible to audition for All State Band in March.
Ashe County newcomer, Gabe Fogger, senior, made second chair trumpet in the concert band.
Both students will attend a clinic and perform in a concert at Appalachian State University later in February.
“A huge congratulations to all band students who auditioned this year,” said Band Director Joshua Mitchell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.