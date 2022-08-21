WEST JEFFERSON - The Mountain Laurels will perform in the Backstreet Park Friday, Aug. 26, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., as the West Jefferson Community Partnership continues its Summer Concert Series, now in its 11th year. The goal of each Summer Concert Series is to provide residents and visitors music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone.
The Mountain Laurels is a band of women on wind and strings, based in Boone. In existence 10 years now, the group plays an eclectic blend of Celtic, Appalachian Fiddle (NOT bluegrass) Folk, & Classical music. Each performer has specialties: Rhonda Lorence, violin, electric violin, viola; Elaine Gray, acoustic guitar, 12 string guitar, electric guitar; Connie Woolard, hammered dulcimer, percussion; and Maggie Sparks, flute and whistle. These musicians provide an evening of lively and lovely Celtic and fiddle music.
Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church is the individual sponsor for the Mountain Laurels concert Aug. 26 with sound provided by the West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority. WJCP is an organization made up of businesses, non-profits, and individuals interested in promoting the town of West Jefferson. It meets at the Chamber’s Venue the fourth Friday of every month at 8:30 a.m. People interested in getting involved in the town are invited to attend.
Participating organizations include Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Government, Ashe County Public Library, Friends of the Library, Christmas in July Festival, Farmer’s Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Imagination Ashe, Keep Ashe Beautiful, New River Conservancy, Partnership of Ashe, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, North Carolina Extension service, Town of West Jefferson, West Jefferson Business Association, West Jefferson Lions Club, West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority, and individual and business community members. The West Jefferson Community Partnership is committed to protecting our resources and to preserving and enriching the spirit, cultural, community, and family life of our town.
Enjoy a Backstreet Park concert every Friday in July and August! For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit http://visitwestjefferson.org.
