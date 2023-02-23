BOONE - Mountain Times Publications has announced a new partnership between two of its flagship papers and the town of Boone.
The Watauga Democrat, the newspaper of record since 1888 in Watauga County, and Mountain Times, the free community newspaper, are the presenting sponsors of Boonerang Music & Arts Festival — the popular festival taking place in downtown Boone June 15-17.
"We are very excited to work with Watauga Democrat and Mountain Times as the 2023 presenting sponsor of the Boonerang Music & Arts Festival," said Mark Freed, Boone Director of Cultural Resources and one of the main Boonerang organizers. "The idea behind Boonerang is to celebrate our Boone-connected music, arts, and entertainment with a community homecoming. The Watauga Democrat has been bringing our community local news since 1888, and the Mountain Times has been letting us know what's happening in the arts and entertainment world since 1978. We can't think of a better partner for the 2023 festival."
The first Boonerang was a hit last June as thousands of people descended on King Street to enjoy good music, local art, and great food and drink.
"We are excited to partner with Boonerang and associate ourselves with something as new and upcoming as this festival," Mountain Times Publications Publisher Gene Fowler said. "Mountain Times has been the main arts and entertainment source in the High Country for years so having it be part of this festival was the obvious choice. The Watauga Democrat continues to be the top news source in Watauga County and we couldn't think of a better way of connecting with the community even more than by taking part in this popular festival."
As part of the sponsorship, staff at the Watauga Democrat will create a free festival guide, which will feature key activities to do at the festival, a restaurant guide, a map, information about each band and more.
Twenty musical acts confirmed for the 2023 edition of Boonerang include Asheville-based, born-in-Boone funk outfit Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band, bluegrass icons the Larry Keel Experience and classical-inspired folk purveyors the Kruger Brothers.
All of the bands have connections to Boone in some way, including being App State alumni like blues and soul rockers Abby Bryant & The Echoes and wife-and-husband roots duo Zoe & Cloyd.
Dr. Bacon, Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, DaShawn Hickman, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, Will Easter and the Nomads, Ashley Heath and Her Heathens, Carolina Reapers, Possum Jenkins, Banana da Terra, Supatight, Clint Roberts & The Holler Choir, Jeff Little Trio, Nobody’s Business, Crys Matthews and the Burnett Sisters Trio also join the 2023 lineup.
The event will once again feature performances and activities at multiple downtown locations, an arts and crafts market, silent disco and kids’ activities — in addition to the array of food, drinks and shopping always available in downtown Boone.
The festival officially expands to three days in 2023, kicking off with a celebration of the legendary Doc Watson at the Appalachian Theatre on Thursday. Boonerang also plans continued partnerships with 641rpm and Boone Area Community Radio as well as other venues to promote additional performances throughout the weekend. The 641rpm stage will feature Ahleuchatistas, Patois Counselors, Educated Guess, Mike Hudson Liam Grant & the Suncook Symphony.
For more information about Boonerang, visit BoonerangFest.com.
