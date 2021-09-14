WEST JEFFERSON — Saloon Studios put on the Music on the Mountain Festival on Sept. 11 and donated and matched proceeds for the West Jefferson Police Department. The event was also in remembrance of the attacks in the U.S. on 9/11.
The festival featured five bands. Blue Country, one of the most popular regional country/pop variety bands; Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road performing their bluegrass music internationally and stateside winning both industry awards and the hearts; Littlewood and Friends with guitarist/vocalist John Littlewood, drummer/vocalist Richard Edmondson bassist Jon Osman and Vocalist Jim Maloney who rocked with high energy hits of the 70’s; Tres Cerveza, a regional band from Helton Beach NC who performed a full costume Tribute to the music of ZZ Top and Matt Bizzell, a regional singer/songwriter from Moravian Falls NC, who performs his own style of jazzy, bluesy roots music.
The event kicked off at 3 p.m. at Saloon Studios and guests were invited to enjoy adult beverages, snacks, good music and delicious food from Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke.
Baskets of donations were set up around the event, urging guests to donate to the WJPD.
To see a full lineup for upcoming events, visit www.saloonstudioslive.com.
