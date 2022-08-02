WEST JEFFERSON — Applications for the 2022-23 NC Artist Support Grant are now under way and interested artists have until September 9 to complete an application.
Each year, grant money is made available through the North Carolina Arts Council that range from $500 to as much as $3,000. Artists from Ashe County, Alleghany County, Avery County, Watauga County and Wilkes County are eligible to apply.
Last year, a total of 29 artists applied for grants and those that qualified for grants were awarded $15,500. More than $50,000 in grants were requested from applicants.
The wide variety of projects awarded include not only artistic work, but also the purchase of new equipment, workshop development, covering the cost of travel expenses to artist exhibitions or conferences and the creation of numerous multimedia promotional materials such as music CDs, DVDs, websites and print materials.
Grant winners will be announced during the week of Sept. 23 to 28 and will be honored at an award ceremony on Oct. 12.
Award winners for the 2021-2022 Artist Support Grants were Andrea Vail, Bunny Eaton, Andrea Connell, Matthew Wimberly, Jorge Escobar, IlaSahai Prouty, Shay Martin Lovette, Thomas Rowell, Iona Jones, Timothy Larson, and Andi Gelsthorpe of Watauga County, Jewel Davis, Spencer Kilby, and Tom Hansell of Ashe County, Ronnie Hughes of Alleghany County and Steve Rapoport of Wilkes County.
