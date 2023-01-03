BOONE — At the grand re-opening of the Appalachian Theatre in 2019, American folk music legend and Grammy Award-winner John McEuen raved about the venue’s renovations and restoration, especially the acoustics. “You can hear what you’re playing onstage and in the audience. It’s a good, live room, and perfect for live music.”
“LIVE @AppTheatre” is returning in 2023 with a seven concert line-up during the winter months of January, February and March on the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music at the venerable landmark venue on King Street in downtown Boone.
Leading off the winter series on Jan. 15 is John McEuen and The Circle Band for his third engagement at the App Theatre, which will make him the most frequent artist to grace the stage since the grand reopening in October 2019. He will be followed on Jan. 27 by “fiddle-player extraordinaire” Jason Carter.
On Feb. 2 a pairing of regional acts, “Ashes & Arrows” and Ashley Heath & Her Heathens. Then a Feb. 4 appearance by The 3 Redneck Tenors with the much-anticipated App Theatre debut of Chatham Rabbits on Feb. 24. An early St. Patrick’s Day performance by the Irish folk group Dervish will take place onMarch 11 and a return engagement by Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road will occur on March 24.
John McEuen was a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. This California-native’s group brought forth a new era in folk music, collaborating with timeless legends such as Earl Scruggs, Merle Travis, Vassar Clements, Mother Maybelle Carter, and Doc Watson. This performance will showcase the critically acclaimed album featuring all the above and more from “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”
This three-sided recording from 1972 has been hailed as a national treasure, swiftly earning a place in the Library of Congress, as well as several other accolades.
Five-time International Bluegrass Music Association “Fiddle Player of the Year” Jason Carter & Friends: Lowdown Hoedown Tour takes to the Doc Watson stage on Friday, Jan. 27. Carter is best known for his three-decades with the Del McCoury Band and the Travelin’ McCourys. In Lloyd, Kentucky, on U.S. 23, there’s a sign on the Country Music Highway dedicated to renowned fiddler Jason Carter. It was placed there because of his other accomplishments — the Grammy awards, the worldwide tours, and the many other accolades he’s earned through his music. But for Carter, joining the legendary names honored on that stretch of highway just might mean the most. “There’s a certain sound that’s up there that you just don’t hear anywhere else,” he says. “I think that played a big part in how I sound today.”
On Thursday, Feb. 2, the App Theatre features a concert by Ashley Heath & Her Heathens. With a voice often described as “velvet soul,” Asheville songwriter Ashley Heath has been winning over the hearts of Americana music lovers since she gave up her barista apron in 2015. Currently on tour in support of her sophomore album “Where Hope Never Dies,” Heath continues to deliver her signature blend of sultry blues and anthemic rock n’ roll arrangements to clubs and festivals nationwide, most recently appearing at acclaimed events including Merlefest, Bonnaroo and Shakori Hills.
Often compared to music influences Bonnie Raitt, Grace Potter, and Susan Tedeschi, Heath still manages to find a voice all her own, and with her band “The Heathens” in tow, aims to bring her message of hope and resilience to listeners everywhere. The opening act, Ashes & Arrows, are known for their strong vocals, thoughtful lyrics, and on-stage charisma, and have played from Asheville to New Zealand.
The 3 Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the “tenor genre” — their musical comedy featuring classically trained veteran artists is like Duck Dynasty goes to Carnegie Hall — down home laughs with big city music. Written by opera-veteran Matthew Lord, with music arranged by award winning composer Craig Bohmler, and starring Mr. Lord, Blake Davidson, and Jonathan Fruge, The 3 Redneck Tenors were top finalists on “America’s Got Talent” and have been thrilling audiences since 2006. These boys have “seen it all, sing it all, and make us laugh ’till we double over, reminding us that in life, it’s not just the destination, it’s the journey.” The groups delight audiences with their vocal prowess and a smorgasbord of songs and music ranging from Gospel to Country, to Broadway, Pop, and Classical. Their concert is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4.
On Friday, Feb. 24, Chatham Rabbits make their long-awaited App Theatre debut. No Depression, the Journal of Roots Music, said, “When you see this NC folk duo on stage, you’re getting the real deal: heartfelt lyrics… an instant connection with audiences, and banter that can only come from a married duo that spends way too much time together but still manages to be in love.”
As one of North Carolina’s most beloved roots music outfits, Chatham Rabbits swiftly emerged from the fertile Americana scene in the Triangle. The husband-and-wife team of Sarah and Austin McCombie favors rustic, minimalist acoustic arrangements—mainly clawhammer-style banjo and guitar that showcase deftness and maturity with their songwriting. The duo has a way of connecting with their audiences that is warm and universal.
Dervish, a traditional music group from County Sligo, Ireland, performs on Saturday, March 11. Described by BBC Radio 3 as “an icon of Irish music,” their album “The Great Irish Song Book” features a selection of classic Irish songs sung by several well-known singers including Steve Earle, Vince Gill, and Rhiannon Giddens. In 2019, they received a lifetime achievement award from the BBC. The band was originally called The Boys of Sligo, and their debut album under this title. In 1993, Dervish’s first album, “Harmony Hill,” was released followed one year later by
“Playing with Fire” and in 1996 by “At the End of the Day.” Subsequent albums include “Live in Palma,” “Midsummer’s Night,” “Decade,” “Spirit,” and “A Healing Heart.”
On Friday, March 24, “The future of Bluegrass” comes home to perform when Deep Gap-based Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road will, according to music industry journal No Depression, “rock the traditional bluegrass standards they were raised on, yet boldly write original music with roots in the fertile grounds of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana. Based less than six miles from the home of Doc Watson, Cane Mill Road draws its inspiration from the late singer/guitarist whose musical imagination gathered inspiration from the deepest Appalachian roots while courageously finding connections to almost all elements of American music... the band has quickly ignited a spark that has led to a recording contract with Patuxent Music and early recognition from the International Bluegrass Music Association.”
Tickets for all events can be purchased at www.apptheatre.org.
All tickets for each concert are reserved seating. Events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice. For tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theater’s eblast list and purchase memberships, visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.