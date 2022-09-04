WEST JEFFERSON - What could be better than an evening in the mountains where the weather is cool, the people are friendly and artistic talent is abundant? Gallery Crawl in downtown West Jefferson is the place to be for all three. The Ashe County Arts Council will again sponsor the Gallery Crawl on Sept. 9 from 5-7 p.m.
Crawlers will enjoy an eclectic group of shops, galleries and studios. Galleries participating include: Ashe Arts Center, Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery, Catchlight Gallery, Florence Thomas Art School, Great Southern Gothic and WSL Studio.
For the September Gallery Crawl, the Ashe Arts Center will host the opening reception for the exhibit Agriculture. Artists were challenged to highlight Ashe County Farms, farmers, and farm products. Over 20 artists with artwork will be on display. Travis Birdsell, Ashe County Agriculture Extension Agent, will give a brief talk about agriculture in Ashe County.
Galleries and shops will be decked out in their fall finery with new artwork, new products and new promotions. Crawlers are invited to stroll the streets, visit the galleries, view the downtown murals and take advantage of the downtown restaurants.
Gallery Crawl is a free event and is sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council. For more information, please call (336) 846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.