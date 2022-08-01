WEST JEFFERSON — Nobody’s Business will perform in the Backstreet Park Friday, Aug. 5, 5:30 to 7 p.m., as part of the West Jefferson Community Partnership 2022 Summer Concert Series.
In its 11th year, the Summer Concert Series continues to provide music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone. All concerts are free and open to the public. In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Farmers’ Market.
Nobody’s Business hails from the Grayson Highlands mountain region of southwest Virginia that includes northwest North Carolina and northeast Tennessee. The Band is steeped in the traditions of rural “old-time” mountain music that has been passed down through generations of this area of the Blue Ridge mountains.
While often considered, by listeners outside the region, with its musical offspring bluegrass, old-time string band music developed in the 19th century when European and African musical styles converged in America’s first frontier, the Blue Ridge. Predominantly fiddle- and banjo-driven, old-time is what cultural scholar and advocate Joe Wilson has described as “frontier music,” primarily intended for dancing and entertainment at house parties, community gatherings, and jam sessions. Nobody’s business is led by Jackson Cunningham on mandolin, guitar, and vocals; Trevor McKenzie playing fiddle; Stu Geisbert on bass; and Corbin Hayslett playing 5-string banjo.
The Tourism Development Authority is the individual sponsor while also providing sound for the Nobody’s Business concert as well as all concerts this year. WJCP is an organization made up of businesses, non-profits, and individuals interested in promoting the town of West Jefferson. It meets at the Chamber’s Venue the fourth Friday of every month at 8:30 a.m. People interested in getting involved in the town are invited to attend.
Participating organizations include: Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Government, Ashe County Public Library, Friends of the Library, Christmas in July Festival, Farmer’s Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Imagination Ashe, Keep Ashe Beautiful, New River Conservancy, Partnership of Ashe, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, North Carolina Extension service, Town of West Jefferson, West Jefferson Business Association, West Jefferson Lions Club, West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority, and individual and business community members.
The West Jefferson Community Partnership is committed to protecting our resources and to preserving and enriching the spirit, cultural, community, and family life of the town.
Enjoy a Backstreet Park concert every Friday in July and August. For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit visitwestjefferson. org.
