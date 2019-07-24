WEST JEFFERSON — The 2019 Backstreet Concert Series will feature Nobody’s Business for its seventh concert on Friday, Aug. 2, at Backstreet Park.
The concert is individually sponsored by Keep Ashe Beautiful. In the event of rain, the concert will move to the Ashe Arts Council at 303 West School Street, three blocks to the east of the outdoor concert site.
Based in southwest Virginia, Nobody’s Business performs a variety of old-time, traditional bluegrass and classic country music at dances and festivals, featuring the fiddle and banjo as well as close harmony country singing.
The West Jefferson Community Partnership is an organization made up of businesses, nonprofits and individuals interested in promoting the Town of West Jefferson. It meets at City Hall at 8:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of every month.
People interested in getting involved in the town are invited to attend. Participating organizations include Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Public Library, Keep Ashe Beautiful, Christmas in July, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Florence Thomas Art School, Keep Ashe Beautiful, The Hotel Tavern, West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority, Town of West Jefferson and West Jefferson Business Association.
For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit http://visitwestjefferson.org/.
(0) comments
