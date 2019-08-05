WEST JEFFERSON — Beth Macy’s bestselling “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America” is the festival read for the 12th annual On the Same Page Literary Festival, according to the festival committee.
Ashe County residents and visitors can get a copy of Macy’s book — one of the year’s bestsellers — at the Ashe County Public Library, or at the Ashe Arts Center, and read it, participating in three related events before and during September's On the Same Page Literary Festival, the committee said in a press release.
“The opioid epidemic that’s consuming large parts of our country is also a local health and social crisis,” said Ashe County Librarian Suzanne Moore. “We hope to share knowledge and resources with our readers. Beth Macy’s book is an excellent place to start.”
The Festival Read Kick-Off event is in the Ashe County Public Library at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. “Exploring the Heart of Dopesick” will introduce the book to those who have yet to read it, and start the discussion of its contents, described as “a harrowing, deeply compassionate dispatch from the heart of a national emergency,” the release said.
At 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, the festival will host a panel discussion, featuring local professionals and others regarding opioids and Ashe County. Panelists and details will be announced later in August.
The Festival Read Wrap-Up event, “Banishing the Stigma,” will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, with discussion focusing on the book and helping find practical and compassionate ways to approach opioid misuse, the release said.
“In addition to providing On the Same Page with its timely and urgent festival read, Beth Macy will give a talk and reading at the Ashe Arts Center on Friday, September 20, at 7:30 p.m.,” the release said. “All these events are free and open to the public.”
For the full schedule of festival events and more information about the other authors taking part in the weeklong celebration of reading, go to ashecountyarts.org or arlibrary.org/ashe, or call the Ashe Arts Center at (336) 846-2787.
