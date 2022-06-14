WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council presents the second online Auction for the Arts. The success of the 2021 auction continues with the 2022 Auction for the Arts fundraiser the week of June 13-18.
The online auction can be found at event.gives/auction for the arts. You can bid to win more than 50 items including original artwork, dinners prepared by local chefs, restaurant packages, adventure experiences, hospitality packages and more! Donated by local and regional businesses, artists and Arts Council patrons, the auction offers something for everyone.
The event website requires a simple log-in and is easy to navigate.
“The Arts Council is very happy with the online auction and encourages everyone to check it out and bid,” states Joni Ray, Arts Council Executive Director. “Proceeds helps us provide school and community programming.”
Join the arts council for our live event on Saturday, June 18, 7 - 8 p.m., hosted by Arts Council Executive Director, Joni Ray, with special messages from Arts Council staff and board members. Musical performances by Scot Pope, The Kruger Brothers, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer will be featured throughout the hour. You can tune into the live event by visiting the auction website.
Thank you to all our donors and all our bidders for your support of the Ashe County Arts Council. If you have any technical issues, please give us a call at (336) 846-2787 during business hours and we would be happy to help you. If you created an account for the auction last year it will still be active. If you don't remember your password, event.gives will send you a text message to reset it. For more information email info@ashecountyarts.org.
