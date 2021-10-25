Registration is now open for the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s popular Painted Barn Quilt Class scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13 with instructor Carol Mitchell. The classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center’s Educational Complex located at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.
In this make and take class, instructor Carol Mitchell will lead students in creating their own 2’ x 2’ painted Barn Quilt. Cost for this beginner’s level workshop, with all materials provided by the instructor, is $45 for center members and $50 for the public. Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. Pre-paid registration is required by calling (828) 632-6966. Class size is limited so early registration is encouraged.
Carol Mitchell and her husband Steve are owners & operators of Mountainside Farms in Alexander County. Her popular Barn Quilt projects are an extension of her lifelong involvement in agriculture.
For more information, visit hiddenitearts.org ,call (828) 632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org
This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, www.NCArts.org, with generous funding from the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Unifour Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.
