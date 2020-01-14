WEST JEFFERSON — Opening Wednesday, Jan. 8, the Ashe County Arts Council has welcomed the first new exhibit of 2020 to the Arts Center, "Patterns."
The exhibit focuses on patterns of all kinds, be them man-made or naturally occurring. The media on display vary from photography and paint to wood burning and fiber.
The artists involved in the exhibit include Scot Pope, Evalynn Halsey, Lydia de laCerda, Deb Jones, Carla Houck and JoAnn Pippin.
"Patterns" will be on display through Friday, Feb. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.