The Regional Artist Project of Northwest North Carolina is a partnership between the Arts Councils of Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes Counties and the North Carolina Arts Council. Its goal is to provide support to a broad range of visual, performing, literary, and inter-disciplinary artists that will have a significant impact on the advancement of their careers.
In 2019-2020 the Regional Artist Project awarded a total of $5500 to ten artists. Grants generally range from $200 to $1,000 and may be used by the artists for a variety of purposes, including the cost of presenting work for exhibits and/or auditions, training or tuition, travel, promotional materials, work facilities, equipment or the production of new work.
Receiving grants for 2019-2020 include: Betsy Brey, Wilkes County, artist supplies; Daniel Cater, Alleghany County, hydraulic press; Rosa Dargon-Powers, Watauga County, artist supplies; Cara Hagan, Watauga County, installation project; Adam Kahn, Watauga County, portfolio update; Diane Morrison, Alleghany County, jewelry making supplies; George Pennell, Watauga County, art book portfolio; Rachael Salmon, Watauga County, update photography equipment; Paige Whitley-Baugues, Wilkes County, rehearsal and travel expenses for new dance work; Annie Woodford, Watauga County, travel expenses for promotions of new work.
A multi-disciplinary panel from the four county regions judged applications in visual arts, music, film and literature. This grant is partially funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, a state agency, in partnership with the Arts Councils of Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes Counties. For more information, call your local arts council or (336) 846-2787.
