JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce as well as the Ashe Arts Council took part in a special ribbon cutting event on Oct. 7 at the New River State Park, Wagoner Access area for the unveiling of a new mural that adorns the park’s welcome center.
The mural, which was painted by local artist Whitney Landwehrmann, depicts the many beautiful, natural views that someone will find while canoeing or kayaking on the New River.
This mural at New River State Park was funded with a $2,500 grant awarded by the Jane Lonon Legacy Fund (JLLF). The JLLF was established in 2019, to recognize and honor the dedication and hard work of Jane Lonon, retired Executive Director of the Ashe County Arts Council with the mission of expanding on Lonon’s success in the development of the arts in Ashe County.
Funding for this mural was awarded in the inaugural year of the JLLF. The mural at New River State Park, Wagoner Access, is also the first of a series of murals that will connect the arts and nature within Ashe County. The hopes are that these murals will enhance tourism while also bringing awareness to the county’s natural assets and how they benefit the local economy.
In addition to the grant funding that was received after an application was submitted by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, funding came from the Appalachian Gateway Communities Initiative, Friends of the High Country State Parks, and the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee.
The mural at New River State Park can be found at 1477 Wagoner Access Road in Jefferson.
