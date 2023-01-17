WEST JEFFERSON — The first art exhibit of 2023 is on display at the Ashe Arts Center in downtown West Jefferson with plenty of neat creativity being captured by local High Country artists.
“It’s our first exhibit of 2023 and I think we got off on a really strong note here with our local artists and what they brought for the exhibit,” said Joni Ray, the Executive Director of the Ashe County Arts Council. “A lot of times when we have exhibits, we have a theme and let the artists respond to that theme. We got a lot of submissions that were fabulous for this theme.”
That theme for this first exhibit is “Rust and Shine” and features a wide variety of artistic work.
“We have over 30 artists and have everything from traditional paintings to larger sculptures, jewelry and metal. We have some metal sculpture artists that are new and that we haven’t exhibited before,” Ray explained.
The current exhibit will be on display through Feb. 4 and all of the works are from High Country artists.
“January is not one of our busiest foot traffic months so I would hate for people to miss out on seeing it. It’s a really nice exhibit and I encourage everyone to come in and check it out,” Ray said. “It comes together so cohesively for the gallery. It’s a little bit different than your usual landscape exhibit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.