WEST JEFFERSON — Saloon Studios Live recently shared news about its Winter-Spring 2021 event lineup.
Saloon Studios & Old West Town is located at 313 Old West Road in West Jefferson.
The current 2021 lineup is as follows:
- May 22 — Frontier Day
- May 29 — Restless and Shoot to Thrill (ZZ Top and AC/DC Tribute)
- June 12 — Pat Travers and Matt Bizzell
- June 26 — 9Day Trip
Saloon Studios plans to announce more events soon.
Their blog, Sarsparilla and Cheap Talk at Saloon Studios Live, is available on their website at www.saloonstudioslive.com.
For more information follow them on Facebook @SaloonStudios.
