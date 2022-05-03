WEST JEFFERSON — Saloon Studios Live has announced their 2022 concert lineup. To purchase tickets, visit saloonstudioslive.com/shows/.
May 7
Shoot to Thrill/Tres Cerveza - $20 - $40
May 21
The Marshall Tucker Band - $125 - $175
June 4
Tuesday's Gone/Littlewood & Friends - $30 - $60
June 18
Bad Co. Experience - $30 - $60
July 2
ZoSo - $30 -$60
July 9
Frontier Day - $25
July 16
The Wildflowers - $30 - $60
July 30
The Fortunate Sons - $30 - $60
Aug. 20
Kentucky Headhunters - $75 - $125
Aug. 27
Rumors - $45 - $75
Sept. 3
The Outlaws - $70 - $120
Sept. 10
Music on the Mountain Festival - $30 - $60
