WEST JEFFERSON — With summer seemingly just around the corner, Saloon Studios Live has announced they have opened up ticket sales for its summer concert series.
"Our summer series will take place at dusk on select dates on our outdoor festival stage featuring upgraded state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems," said Saloon Studios. "Expanded seating areas and multiple bars give you easy access without missing a beat. And the VIP area has been transformed for the ultimate in VIP experiences anywhere. With up-close cushioned seating, waitress service and an intimate after-party with the artists."
Events include:
- The Marshall Tucker Band on May 21
-The Outlaws on June 4
-Bad Co. Experience on June 18
-ZoSo on July 2
-Frontier Day on July 9
-The Wildflowers on July 16
-The Fortunate Sons on July 30
-Kentucky Headhunters on Aug. 20
-Rumours on Aug. 27
-Music on the Mountain Festival on Sept. 10
Tickets can be purchased at www.saloonstudioslive.com/product-category/tickets/?mc_cid=cc9459c669&mc_eid=d9d9d662df.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.