WEST JEFFERSON — On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Ashe County Arts Council opened their doors to kids of the community for their 13th annual Saturday with Santa event.
Santa greeted approximately 150 kids from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. After telling the man in red all of their Christmas wishes, kids were directed to a craft table where they could make drawings, ornaments and more. Afterwards, they were sent into Mrs. Claus’ quarters where she had a special story time with groups.
Ten ACHS Beta Students volunteered for the event, directing community members to different stations, handing our refreshments and cookies and making sure every child had a good time at the event. 10 Arts Council Members also volunteered.
“With COVID-19 protocols, we added a fifth session and limited each session to less kids per session which allowed for less folks in the Arts Center at one time,” said Program Director Rebecca Williams. “The Arts Council continues the mask policy in the Arts Center for all events including Saturday with Santa.
“We were very fortunate to have an angel donation in memory of Red Dove, an Arts Council patron to support Saturday with Santa and making the event free for all kids. We were able to give a free picture with Santa, free book, provide craft supplies and treats.”
