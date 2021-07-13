JEFFERSON — On July 9, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Ashe County Board of Commissioners presented the Ashe Bash Concert with band Scythian.
Scythian consists of Alex Fedoryka on the fiddle, Dan Fedoryka on the guitar and accordion, Ethan Dean on bass and Johnny Rees on drums.
The band is located near the Washington, D.C., area and introduces a genre of Celtic/Rock American.
Hundreds of people attending the Friday night concert and were gifted different food options from Boondocks to Village Inn. Guests were encouraged to bring lawn chairs and cameras as the concert would become a staple in Ashe County.
Scythian said they had been looking forward to coming to Ashe County as it was their first time. They are continuing to tour across the country.
To learn more about the band, visit scythianmusic.com
