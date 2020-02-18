With a deep respect for lyrical storytelling, cellist/singer-songwriter Shana Tucker delivers a unique voice through her self-described genre of ChamberSoul. Shana’s melodies weave strong hints of jazz, classical, soulful folk, acoustic pop and a touch of R&B into a distinctive rhythmic tapestry. Ashe County Arts Council presents Shana Tucker at the Ashe Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Growing up on Long Island, N.Y., as a beneficiary of public school arts education, Shana’s classical cello and singing talents awarded her a scholarship to Howard University in Washington, DC, where she was first introduced to jazz and other essential musical resources, on campus and around the city. While at Howard, Shana initiated her improvisation chops and honed her songwriting skills, but decided to relocate to New York City to study with master cellist Marion Feldman and complete her undergraduate studies in performance at CUNY-Brooklyn College Conservatory of Music.
An invitation from Cirque du Soleil came to Shana after her first CD release to join the company as cellist/vocalist for their show, KÀ in Las Vegas, where she stayed and performed for five years before returning to North Carolina. With collaborations as the cornerstone of her artistry, Shana is currently a featured artist performing with legendary jazz saxophonist/composer Bennie Maupin; jazz drummer/composer Shirazette Tinnin and Sonic WallPaper; Grammy-nominated NuSoul collective, The Foreign Exchange. Her newest project, Women’s Work, a female-led collective of jazz, soul and pop singer-songwriters and musicians representing both east and west coasts.
Shana is a recipient of two Nevada Arts Council grants, including the prestigious Performing Artist Fellowship for her exemplary work as a singer-songwriter, cellist and teaching artist. Shana also devotes a considerable amount of her time to working with students in schools & universities, community centers and summer camps throughout the year as part of her mission to promote arts education programming for students of all ages. She serves on review panels and advisory committees for arts organizations across the country. Shana is also a board member for Carolina Wren Press, a Durham-based small-press organization that publishes diverse minority writers of quality fiction, poetry, nonfiction and children’s literature.
Tickets are $18 adult and $5 students and may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
