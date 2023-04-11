Pictured here are Rebecca Williams (Ashe County Arts Council Program Director), Callie Lewis, Jorena Sparks, Jill Gambill, Amber Dillingham, Rep. Virginia Foxx, Joni Ray (Ashe County Arts Council Executive Director) and Elizabeth Lauer.
Photo submitted
Rep. Virginia Foxx with Ashe County High School Beta Club volunteers Darby M. and Sara J.
Photo submitted
Children of all ages got a chance to enjoy some hands-on art activities at Spring Fest.
Photo submitted
Over 500 people attended Spring Fest at the Ashe Early Learning Center on April 1.
Photo submitted
Children had a chance to experiment with pottery throughout the day.
Photo submitted
Screen printed Spring Fest t-shirts were available for only $5.
WEST JEFFERSON — Spring Fest returned to an in-person gathering at the Ashe Early Learning Center on April 1 with plenty of fun for everyone that attended.
This was the 38th year of Spring Fest, a tradition that the Ashe County Arts Council has carried on for years of hands-on artistic fun for the young and young at heart. This year’s event offered the opportunity for youngsters to face paint, make bubble prints and have some fun drawing and painting with chalk. There were t-shirts being printed to commemorate the 2023 Spring Fest event as well as a magician on hand, live music, food and drinks for all.
“Spring Fest was a great success on April 1 at the Ashe Early Learning Center with over 500 people attending and we were able to give away 300 bags of free art supplies to children,” said Rebecca Williams, Ashe County Arts Council Program Director. “This event could not happen without the support of our K-12 art teachers and the Ashe County School system. We have many individuals and businesses that contributed items and money to help us bring a day of free hands-on fun to our kids! And a happy surprise was a visit from our Representative Virginia Foxx who enjoyed a few hands-on activities.”
Spring Fest is funded in part by generous corporate support by Lifestore Bank and Insurance and by a Grassroots Arts Program Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The event is also sponsored locally by the Ashe County Arts Council.
