The 36th annual Spring Fest will look a little different this year on Saturday, April 24. The Arts Council will have a drive-thru Spring Fest at the Ashe Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The theme this year is Hands-On Clay Making. Participants will drive through the Ashe Civic Center parking lot and receive an art bag with clay and supplies. There will be an online resource and directions on how to use the clay and the tools. Ashe County Schools art teachers have created videos and gathered ideas to inspire creativity at home.
The art bag is appropriate for ages 5 and older. This event is free and requires a sign up for a time slot to drive thru the event. Sign-up may be found at www.ashecountyarts.org under the events tab.
The event will have Ashe County High School Art Honor Society volunteers giving out bags and directing traffic. Please wear a mask and use hand sanitizer when interacting with volunteers. The Ashe JAM band will be playing music and entertaining as participants drive by.
Drive Thru Spring Fest is funded in part by a Grassroots Arts Program Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. This event is supported by Ashe County Schools art teachers and sponsored by Lifestore Bank and Insurance and the Ashe County Arts Council. For more information, please call (336) 846-2787 or info@ashecountyarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.