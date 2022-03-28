WEST JEFFERSON — The 37th annual Spring Fest will again be a drive-thru event at the Ashe Civic Center. Celebrating the arts in Ashe County, the Arts Council is giving away a special bag of art supplies to the youth of Ashe County.
The drive-thru Spring Fest will be held at the Ashe Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. The theme this year is Creating Colorful Chaos, Participants will drive thru the Ashe Civic Center parking lot and receive an art bag with fun and colorful supplies to make artwork at home. There will be an online resource and directions on how to use the supplies. Ashe County Schools art teachers have created videos and gathered ideas to inspire creativity at home.
The art bag is appropriate for ages three and up. This event is free and requires a sign up for a time slot to drive thru the event. Sign-up may be found at www.ashecountyarts.org under the Events tab.
The event will have Ashe County High School volunteers giving out bags and directing traffic. Please be careful and watch out for volunteers. There will be a special visitor greeting folks in the parking lot.
Drive-Thru Spring Fest is funded in part by a Grassroots Arts Program Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. This event is supported by Ashe County Schools art teachers and the Ashe County Arts Council. For more information, please call (336) 846-2787 or info@ashecountyarts.org
