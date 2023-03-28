WEST JEFFERSON — Spring Fest is here again – and this is the 38th year of celebrating art in Ashe County. The festive event will return to the Ashe Early Learning Center on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. And that is no joke! Let’s do some ART!
Hands-on activities will allow the children and youth the opportunity to use their imaginations as they participate in art activities that include chalk painting, bubble prints, face painting and more. The festival logo was creative by ACHS art teacher Katherine Greene and will be available for screen printing on t-shirts for $5. All other activities are free. There will be free art bag giveaway as long as supplies last!
Roving entertainment throughout the day will be offered by Professor Whizzpop, with Magic by Professor Whizzpop magic shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Music will be provided by Karlee Hamm and Tim Lewis at 10:30 a.m. and noon. Concession sales will include pizza, cookies, fruit, drinks and water.
On March 31 the Arts Council will sponsor Very Special Arts, a hands-on art day for the Ashe County Schools Exceptional Children program. Throughout the month of March, educator Gillian Brown has conducted art workshops in the schools’ Exceptional Children classrooms.
Spring Fest 2023 promises a fun day of celebrating the arts. It will entertain you and open your eyes with new experiences in the arts. Mark your calendars for Art is no Joke on April 1.
Spring Fest is funded, in part, by generous corporate support by Lifestore Bank and Insurance and by a Grassroots Arts Program Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and is sponsored locally by the Ashe County Arts Council.
