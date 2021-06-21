JEFFERSON — In partnership with the Ashe County Arts Council, Steve Lewis and Bluegrass, Inc. took to the Blevins Stage at Ashe Park on Friday, June 18 to kick off the second concert in the Friday’s in the Park Concert Series.
Lewis, a native and long-time teacher in Ashe County, brought in nearly 400 guests at the Friday night concert. Musiclovers were provided with concessions and the option to chow-down on Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke food truck.
As the summer hits its peak, the Arts Council will proudly hold two more Friday’s in the Park concerts.
The Burnette Sisters and Colin Ray will be the next musicians to hit the stage on July 16 at 7 p.m. The final concert will be legendary Wayne Henderson on August 20 at 7 p.m.
All concerts are free to the public but do require registration beforehand. To register for a concert, visit https://ashecountyarts.org/events.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.