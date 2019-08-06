ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Arts Council's annual Studio Tour event was held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 and 4. The event gave visitors a map of various art studios around Ashe County, letting them get a different perspective on the work of local artists.
There were 15 total destinations, including the Arts Center which hosted a special exhibition of the work by artists on the Studio Tour. The list included Ron and JoAnn Pippin, Dottie Baker of High Meadows Pottery, Jennifer and Adrienne Ley of Pendle Alpacas, Becki Henderson-Gow of Red Salamander Pottery and Jane Munroe Floyd of Shades of Nature.
Glass worker Camille Morgan said it was great to let people into her studio and show them what it's like. Morgan, whose studio is out of her home in Jefferson, said there was a steady flow of visitors throughout the day.
In total, visitors were able to see the makings of barn quilts, pottery, lampshades, paintings, jewelry, glass work, sculptures, fiber work, soaps and baskets.
Arts Council Executive Director Jeff Fissel said before the event that it allows a new perspective on art in Ashe County.
“I think it’s a really unique way to learn about how this stuff is made,” Fissel said. “It’s really cool to come see the gallery, but it’s also really cool to see not only where it’s made, but how it’s made.”
Painter Dawn Wicklow echoed Morgan's sentiments, adding the event was a good way to show new people what kind of work the artists in the area were doing.
