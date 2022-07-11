WEST JEFFERSON — The Summer Contemporary Dance Festival will culminate with a free dance concert on Saturday, July 16 at 4 p.m. at the Ashe Civic Center.
Students from the two-week festival along with professional dancers will perform a collection of choreography by festival coordinator Makayla Church Rosenberger.
Rosenberger is the recipient of the Jane Lonon Legacy Grant for 2022 and has created classes for a variety of ages using contemporary techniques to inspired and encourage dancers of all ages. An a native of Ashe County, she wanted to give back to her community who has supported her in her own career journey in dance.
The Jane Lonon Legacy Fund was established in June 2019 to honor the dedication and hard work of Jane Lonon, retired Executive Director of the Ashe County Arts Council. Her devotion to the development of the arts in Ashe County is the motivation to continue that work in perpetuity.
The Legacy Fund grants money annually to projects that feature the fine arts, performing arts or heritage arts that contribute to tourism and economic development and celebrate the heritage of Ashe County and the Appalachian region. The new grant cycle will begin in the spring of 2023.
For more information about the Jane Lonon Legacy Grant or the Summer Contemporary Dance Festival email info@ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
