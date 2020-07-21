GRASSY CREEK — Local residents and visitors to the area are given the opportunity to unwind during the summer months on Sunday evenings on the porch or lawn of the River House Inn & Restaurant.
These evenings, known as "Sunday Salons," feature live music from musicians of all styles and provide those in attendance with a taste of the Inn's kitchen stylings complete with hors d'oeuvres, cocktails and a four-course meal.
On July 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. the crowd enjoyed live music from rocking chairs on the porch and tables set up on the lawn from The King Bees Duo. The duo which is comprised of Rob "Hound Dog" Baskerville and Penny "Queen Bee" Zamagni, provides the tunes of Blues and American Roots music.
The duo is known for their professionalism for their professionalism and soulful performances with Baskerville on guitar and keys and Zamagni on vocals, bass and as song smith.
Baskerville and Zamagni call the mountains of North Carolina home but travel the world showcasing their Blues and American Roots music. This year marks the band's the 31st anniversary.
The King Bees have performed on festival stages European capitals including Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Stockholm and London.
