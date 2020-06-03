BLOWING ROCK — Organizers of the annual Symphony by the Lake at Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock announced on May 28 that the 2020 festival has been postponed until Aug. 22.
The 33rd annual event will feature musical selections from previous Symphony by the Lake performances and will be comprised of the “best of the best.”
“After careful consideration of all the factors, we feel that the symphony would be a great path forward for the community as so many consider this event to be the social centerpiece of Blowing Rock’s summer. While some more vulnerable residents and visitors will not be in attendance, we feel that there will be many who will participate in a socially distanced manner,” said President and CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Charles Hardin, who also noted that postponing the symphony is the chamber’s attempt at returning “some normalcy” to community members.
Some changes to the event will be made to ensure the safety of patrons and volunteers.
Shuttles to Chetola from off-site parking lots will not be available during the 2020 event. Ticket holders will be allowed to park at Tanger Outlets and public parking areas in Blowing Rock and walk to an event entrance. Parking passes are available for purchase for the Snyder Lot inside of the Chetola Resort.
General admission tickets are $40 in advance and are available online at www.SymphonybytheLake.com. Previously purchased tickets for the event will automatically transfer to Saturday, Aug. 22.
With questions regarding a ticket order, call (828) 295-7951.
