WEST JEFFERSON — The Lucky Strikes will perform in the Backstreet Park Friday, July 15, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., as the West Jefferson Community Partnership continues its Summer Concert Series, now in its eleventh year. The goal of each Summer Concert Series is to provide residents and visitors music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone.
The Lucky Strikes are a well-known and popular musical act from Boone, NC, performing a variety of Motown, beach, and classic rock-n-roll from the 1950s - 1970s, as well as swing and jazz standards. The band has entertained audiences in western North Carolina with their special brand of fun, upbeat, danceable music and humor. Their playlist appeals to the young and the young-at-heart as evidenced by their strong following here in the High Country.
These three talented band members create their music with Jim Fleri on piano, Rusty Blanton on guitar, and Jamie Blanton handling percussion with all three providing vocals. They have an extensive list of selections that will please and entertain concert-goers. Join Jim, Rusty and Jamie when they return to the Backstreet Park Concert Series.
Blue Ridge Brutal is the individual sponsor for the Lucky Strikes concert July 15 with sound provided by the West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority. WJCP is an organization made up of businesses, non-profits, and individuals interested in promoting the town of West Jefferson.
It meets at the Chamber’s Venue the fourth Friday of every month at 8:30 a.m. People interested in getting involved in the town are invited to attend.
Participating organizations include Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Government, Ashe County Public Library, Friends of the Library, Christmas in July Festival, Farmer’s Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Imagination Ashe, Keep Ashe Beautiful, New River Conservancy, Partnership of Ashe, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, North Carolina Extension service, Town of West Jefferson, West Jefferson Business Association, West Jefferson Lions Club, West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority, and individual and business community members. The West Jefferson Community Partnership is committed to protecting our resources and to preserving and enriching the spirit, cultural, community, and family life of our town.
Enjoy a Backstreet Park concert every Friday in July and August! For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit visitwestjefferson.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.