JEFFERSON - The Steel Wheels will be headlining this year's version of Ashe Bash at the Ashe County Courthouse this Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Steel Wheels bring a singular energy to every note they play and sparkling craft to each song, straddling the line between tradition and innovation with insightful lyrics and an evolving sound. The band has a new album in the works and are continuing to tour for their last studio release, Over the Trees, their second album with producer Sam Kassirer (Lake Street Dive, Josh Ritter). With each release, The Steel Wheels expand on their particular version of Americana, bluegrass and other roots music, all anchored by their soaring 4-part harmonies.
The Steel wheels also have two post-covid releases: Everyone A Song (Volumes and 2). Produced in isolation in the band members' home studios, and mixed and mastered by band member Kevin Garcia, the Everyone a Song albums are part of an ongoing project to collect the personal experiences of fans and forge them into that enduring — yet ephemeral — format we call “song.” An accompanying podcast, We Made You a Song, explores the stories behind these songs, and the songwriting process itself. While each song was commissioned to honor a specific relationship or event—a birth, a wedding, a memory of home—the emotions evoked are universal.
Nowhere is this shared humanity more evident than at the band’s own Red Wing Roots Music Festival, a weekend-long celebration of music and community, set in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. Hosted by The Steel Wheels every summer, the festival provides a space for the band to shine, from their high energy Saturday night main stage set to their afternoon showcase with young Red Wing Academy students. The weekend is rounded out by the beloved tribute set in which the band collaborates with a cadre of fellow artists to honor an influential figure or band, past tributes honored Dolly Parton, Tom Petty, John Prine and The Beatles.
