WILKESBORO - Tickets for the 2022-23 season of shows at the Walker Center are now on sale with a wide variety of shows being presented on the campus of Wilkes Community College.
This year’s lineup includes:
- AJ Croce playing Croce Plays Croce, Friday, September 9, 2022, 7:30 p.m. sponsored by The Law Offices of Brewer and Brewer.
- Lonestar, Friday, October 28, 2022, 7:30 p.m. sponsored by Carolina West Wireless.
- Charles Billingsley "It's Christmas Time Again", Thursday, December 1, 2022, 7:30 p.m. sponsored by Carolina West Wireless.
- Comedian Karen Mills, Thursday, February 23, 2023, 7:30 p.m. sponsored by Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.
- The Malpass Brothers, Appalachian Road Show, and Teea Goans, Friday, March 10, 2023, 7:30 p.m. sponsored by Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express of Wilkesboro.
- Sail On - A Tribute to The Beach Boys, May 12, 2023, 7:30 p.m. sponsored by Skyline National Bank.
Additional Feature shows include:
- Winter Holiday Laser Celebration (family-friendly), Friday, December 9, 2022.– 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Bojangles North Wilkesboro (2nd St) Yadkinville, Jefferson, Galax.
- Ladies 80’s Night with The Breakfast Club, Friday, February 3, 2023, 7:30 p.m. sponsored by Carolina Realty ERA LIVE MOORE.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center box office at 336-838-6260 or visit www.walkercenteronline.org.
The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being this region’s primary venue for cultural experience and to serving as the preferred gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets, and parties for our community. The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100% Tobacco-Free.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
