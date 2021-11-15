WILKESBORO – The Walker Center, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, welcomes back GRAMMY award winning Dailey and Vincent to our stage on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. This show is sponsored by Carolina West Wireless.
Dailey & Vincent’s Christmas show is entertaining, fun and the perfect night to celebrate what Christmas is all about with your family and friends. Celebrate this holiday season with Dailey and Vincent with classics like Jingle Bells, Beautiful Star of Bethlehem, and some Dailey and Vincent classics.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260 or walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu. Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook.
The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being this region’s primary venue for cultural experience and to serving as the preferred gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets and parties for our community.
The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100 percent tobacco free.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.