WILKESBORO — The Walker Center, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, presents Lonestar on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. This show is sponsored by Carolina West Wireless.
Lonestar’s quadruple-platinum 1999 album Lonely Grill spawned four No. 1 hits, including the beloved global smash “Amazed” and established Lonestar as music’s preeminent pop-country band. Hear hits like “I’m Already There”, “What About Now”, and “Amazed”, and new songs from the band’s all-new album TEN to 1. Lonestar looks toward huge career milestones in 2022 with the celebration of their 30th anniversary and the release of TEN to 1. They are full of gratitude for what they’ve accomplished already and are excited about what the future holds.
The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being this region’s primary venue for cultural experience and to serving as the preferred gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets and parties for our community.
The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100% Tobacco Free.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
