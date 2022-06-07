WILKESBORO – The Walker Center proudly presents “The Beat Goes On” Thursday, June 9. This show is sponsored by Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.
The international touring show “The Beat Goes On” features American singer/actress Lisa McClowry’s portrayal of the Goddess of Pop in her one-woman Broadway-style live stage show. Lisa is completely convincing as CHER with every aspect of playing Cher down pat including her singing and speaking voice, the walk, the talk, the costumes, the makeup and the mannerisms.
In addition, the show incorporates a live band, LED walls, video, multiple costume changes, dynamic dialogue, humor and fun audience participation. You can expect to hear Cher’s hits spanning from the 60s to now, including: “I Got You Babe”, “Gypsies Tramps and Thieves”, “I Found Someone”, “If I Could Turn Back Time”, songs from ABBA – from Cher’s Dancing Queen album, “Woman’s World”, “Welcome to Burlesque”, “Believe” and so much more.
The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being this region’s primary venue for cultural experience and to serving as the preferred gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets and parties for our community. The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100% Tobacco Free.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
