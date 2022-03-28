WILKESBORO – The Walker Center proudly presents Travis LeDoyt with local musician Presley Barker opening the show on Friday, April 8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. This event is sponsored by Carolina West Wireless.
Travis LeDoyt is known as “the world’s best” at portraying young Elvis Presley in his prime in the 50s and 60s. His uncanny resemblance to the “King of Rock and Roll” has audiences gasping when he takes the stage. Once he begins to sing and dance, fans are truly captivated by the authenticity of LeDoyt’s performance, even garnering high praise from those who knew Elvis personally. Sold out shows and repeat engagements around the world further attest to LeDoyt’s impeccable ability to capture the very essence of “The King” and leave fans waiting more.
It all started with a dare to compete in a high school talent show, combined with Travis’s discovery of a video of Elvis performing in the 50s. He was intrigued with the look, moves and voice of the King. Travis soon found himself mimicking Presley in the mirror at home. It was also amazing that when he combed his hair back, he looked like Presley. He decided he would try to bring Elvis to life at the talent show and it was such a hit that he immediately began getting offers to perform. Since that time, he has performed around the world in some of the most prestigious venues and in front of thousands upon thousands of fans.
Over the years, Travis LeDoyt has developed into a truly remarkable talent; singer, performer, songwriter, and musician, but most of all he is fast becoming one of America’s most convincing, jaw-dropping Elvis Presley acts to ever grace the stage.
Presley Barker is 17 years old and has been singing and playing guitar since the age of seven. Living in the North Carolina mountains and listening to Doc Watson on the radio inspired Presley to begin playing music. He has had the opportunity to be on the NBC Today Show with Al Roker. He has played the National Folk Festival, Richmond Folk Festival, Lowell Folk Festival, Montana Folk Festival, Masters of Steel String Guitar Event in Washington, D.C., PBS Song of the Mountains Show, David Holt’s State of Music, Silver Dollar City, Dollywood, and MerleFest. Presley also appeared on NBC’s Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey and Wonderama TV show in New York City. He was featured in the documentary Fiddlin in 2018.
Also in 2018, Presley was invited by Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs to play the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. At age 10, Presley released his first solo album entitled JUST-TEN in the fall of 2015. He has since also released two country singles “Middle of Somewhere” and “Time Machine”. Mostly recently, Presley was on Season 4 of American Idol.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Taxes and fees will apply. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at (336) 838-6260 or walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu. Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook.
The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being this region’s primary venue for cultural experience and to serving as the preferred gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets and parties for our community.
The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100% Tobacco Free.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.