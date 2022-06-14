JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council sponsored Fridays in the Park Concert Series continues this Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m., The Wildmans Trio will perform at the Blevins Shelter in Ashe Park in Jefferson. In partnership with Ashe County Parks and Recreation, the 7 p.m. outdoor concert is free and open to the public.
The up-and-coming traditional string band The Wildmans features the award-winning talents of siblings Eli and Aila Wildman on Guitar, fiddle and vocals, joined by gifted banjoist Victor Furtado. All three have won some of the most respected top awards in the old-time Appalachian music. At the 2018 Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention Eli and Aila Wildman each won first place in Mandolin and Old time Fiddle, and Aila also won the Best All Around Performer Award. Victor’s awards, too numerous to mention, are highlighted by being the recipient of the 2019 Steve Martin Award for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass. The band won first place at the 2021 Rockgrass Band Contest.
Highly skilled instrumentals and soulful vocals applied to traditional and original fiddle tunes and songs from Appalachia, it is a smattering of American roots music styles The Wildmans combine to create a fresh new sound. With a base firmly in old-time roots music, The Wildmans push the boundaries while carrying the Appalachian music tradition forwards.
The band has shared the stage with artists such as Bela Fleck, Sam Reider & the Human Hands, Jon Stickley, Billy Strings, The Steep Canyon Rangers, and The Steel Wheels. Some Festivals include Floyd Fest, Rooster Walk, Red Wing Roots, Grey Fox, and Mountain Song, among others. The group is based in Floyd, Virginia, a town famous for its old time and bluegrass music heritage, with a weekly Friday night jamboree that has been active for more than 75 years.
Kristen’s Hook’d on Smoke food truck will be on hand and snacks and drinks in the concession stand. Park regulations include no alcohol and no glass containers.
Bring your own lawn chair. No high-back chairs, lounge chairs or chairs with attachments such as foot rests, tables or umbrellas and no tents or canopies.
Mark your calendars for Aug. 19 Tray Wellington and the Ashe County Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention Friday night concert on July 22 and competition day on July 23. For more information, visit www.ashecounyarts.org.
Ashe County Arts Council is happy to partner with Ashe County Parks and Recreation to bring these free concerts to Ashe Park. For more information, please call (336) 846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org.
