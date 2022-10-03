LANSING - A vibrant new community mural honoring the life and legacy of Ola Belle Reed, graces the side of CJ’s Market and provides a warm welcome to visitors arriving into downtown Lansing on the Big Horse Creek Scenic Byway. The mural, depicts Reed, an internationally known songwriter and musician who was born in Lansing. Her figure is beautifully placed on a backdrop of smokey Blue Ridge Mountains and a ubiquitous quilt star is a bright accent on the mural.
Two local artists, Joni Ray and Whitney Landwehrmann worked in phases to create the many layers of this historically and culturally significant scene. A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. and all are welcome to attend as this new mural is celebrated.
This mural at New River State Park was funded with a $2,500 grant awarded by the Jane Lonon Legacy Fund (JLLF). The JLLF was established in 2019, to recognize and honor the dedication and hard work of Jane Lonon, retired Executive Director of the Ashe County Arts Council with the mission of expanding on Lonon’s success in the development of the arts in Ashe County.
Greater Lansing Area Development (GLAD) was the applicant for this project.
As stated in the JLLF application initially submitted, “Our project aligns well with the criteria outlined in the grant documents by featuring the music of this region, bringing a public art activity to the northern part of Ashe County, contributing to tourism and economic development by making the town a more desirable place to stop and play, and by celebrating the cultural diversity through music of the families in the region.”
The JLLF is an annually awarded grants for projects that feature the fine arts, performing arts or heritage arts of the Appalachians in Ashe County. The goals of the grant to promote art activities, art-related projects that contribute to tourism and economic development and celebrate the heritage of Ashe County and the Appalachian region.
The Jane Lonon Legacy Grant committee is administered through the Ashe County Arts Council and the next grant cycle will begin in early 2023. For more information contact the Arts Council at 336-846-2787 or info@ashecountyarts.org.
