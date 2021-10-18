JEFFERSON — On Saturday, Oct. 9, Third Day Market in Jefferson hosted the very first fundraising Pumpkin Princess Pageant for the community.
All contestants entered the competition through a $25 registration and were required to wear fall themed fashion, pumpkin themed clothing and anything related to pumpkins. They were encouraged to think outside of the box and express their creativity as they modeled across the stage. Title winners received a crown, sash and gift basket.
Categories included:
- (ages 0-2) Tiny Miss Pumpkin Princess
- (ages 3-5) Mini Miss Pumpkin Princess
- (ages 6-8) Little Miss Pumpkin Princess
- (ages 9-11) Junior Miss Pumpkin Princess
- (ages 12-14) Teen Miss Pumpkin Princess
- (ages 15-19) Miss Pumpkin Princess
- (ages 20+) Pumpkin Queen
Contestants aged 3 to 19 years old answered interview questions on stage and contestants 20 and up were asked to give the audience and judges their favorite piece of advice.
The pageant raised a total of $4,178.19. All proceeds for the fundraiser were given to the Ashe Food Pantry, LLC.
Winners for the pageant are as follows:
- Tiny Miss Pumpkin Princess - Lena Kay Roten
- Mini Miss Pumpkin Princess - Chloe Burns
- Little Miss Pumpkin Princess- Aria Howell
- Junior Miss Pumpkin Princess - Sophie Burns
- Miss Pumpkin Princess - Gracie Phipps
- Pumpkin Queen - Jillian Miller
- Best Dressed - Bailey Stone
- People's Choice - Keira Gardner
Manager Heather Abbott said she always looks forward to future fundraisers and events.
"The pageant went extremely well for our first year," said Abbott. "Thirty-two girls were a part of the pageant and there were bouncy houses and food trucks for people to enjoy as well. We are looking forward to having it next year and more years to come."
Third Day Market is located at 599 NC-16, Jefferson, NC 28640. They also have an annex store in downtown West Jefferson located at 14 S Jefferson Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.