LANSING — On Saturday, Nov. 13, Timber Rivers Wedding and Event Venue held its Heritage Market full of vendors across the county that also featured live music, food, coffee, bouncy houses, hayrides and more.
The event took place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Timber Rivers, located in Lansing. The festival of sorts gave guests the opportunity to get a head start on Christmas shopping, the chance to socialize with good food and the joy of listening to live music.
Carryout meals were available on site along with s’mores crafts, games, a cake walk, popcorn, BBQ, hot cocoa, coffee, craft vendors, boutique vendors, candle vendors, health and wellness vendors, antique vendors, massage therapist and photographers.
Vendors included, NoodleCakes, Mamaw B’s Mountain Crafts, Triple Peaks Hemp, Little Piney Woodworks, KRP’s Sweets and Treats, Lydia’s Light Candle Co., The Muddy Maple, Spreading Rainbows Tie-Dyes, Silas Creek Outdoors, Kyler’s Farm, Satin and Steel Co., Angela’s Crafts, Mary Kay and DoTerra Essential Oils (Marcy and Shane Little), Carolina StitchRoots, Patty’s Little Pot Shop, Handmade from the Heart, Kim Barnes with BFF’s, Spinning Wheel Designs, Amy Bumgardner Jewelry, Amy Walker with Cow Gal Hayrides, Matilda Jane Clothing Trunk Keeper, Kathryn’s Jane, Vintage Locket, Cher Shaffer’s Artwork, Cynthia Killan’s Antiques, Lavender Rain Massage and Wellness, RN Massage Therapy and Amanda Bundy.
Performances included Rick Price and band and AppWorship from Appalachian Church.
“This was amazing,” said owner Stacy Dillard. “The music was wonderful, the vendors were wonderful and we couldn’t have asked for a better outcome.”
The proceeds of the event went to the ACHS Wrestling Club and charities such as the Nest Alliance, Ashe Opportunities and more.
To learn more about Timber Rivers, visit their Facebook page @timberrivers, visit www.timberrivers.com or call (336) 977-2562.
