The Ashe County Arts Council celebrates the season with the annual holiday exhibit, Tree Fest and Saturday with Santa event on Dec. 4 in the gallery of the Ashe Arts Center with seven beautifully decorated trees, miniature paintings, holiday gift ideas, and handmade ornaments. The friends and neighbors of the Arts Council are invited to stop by and enjoy refreshments, greet the staff and savor the sights, sounds and smells of the holiday season between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
A special part of the Holiday events will be a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus just for the children. From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in five sessions, Santa will be available for photos. Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen will be open with stories and there will be an arts and crafts table and milk and cookies. Children will receive a book and holiday gift bag. Space is limited and reservations are required at www.ashexcountyarts.org.
Tree Fest exhibit will feature seven decorated trees. The themes include: Mary Christmas Mannequin Tree by Peggy Brandt and Rebecca Williams; Gnome for the Holidays, with ornaments made by Ashe County High School Students; S and S (Shots and Shortages), the COVID Tree by Pete and Catherine Finch and Joyce Cain; Birds of the Snowy Forest by Laurie Wood; Candy Coated Christmas Tree by Ashe Opportunities participants; and the Beanie Baby Tree by Judy and Lisa Mitchell.
The Arts Council’s tree My Favorite Things features artists: Irene Bebber, Cindy Berry, Deb Jones, Leesa Kessell, Denise Lawless, Pat Morrison, Rose Powers, Cheryl Roberts, Dan Wall, Cheryl Williams, and others. The original ornaments by these artists include works in wood, clay, metal, glass, paper and fabric. The ornaments are for sale and make great presents.
Original miniature paintings and photography grace the walls of the Arts Center perfect for your holiday shopping list. The works of art are twelve inches square and smaller and feature paintings in oil, watercolor, mixed media and photography by artists, including: Dottie Baker, Irene Bebber, Joan Bell, Douglas Butler, Lydia de la Cerda, Marion Cloaninger, Theresa Early Curd, Karen Gross, Cheyenne Holman, Deb Jones, Patricia Leonard, Sequoyah, Theresa McGrath, Ellen Jane Messina, Judy Mitchell, Lisa Pepper, Jo Ann Pippin, Scot Pope, Susan Van Wyk, Carolyn Weckstrom, Dawn Wicklow and Cheryl Young.
The Gallery Shop is a holiday shopper’s paradise with handcrafted items just right for your holiday gift giving. The Gallery Shop features wood, fibers, pottery, jewelry and more created by local and regional artists.
Join the Ashe County Arts Council for all the holiday events and celebrate the spirit of the season. A special thanks to the Sexton Tree Farms for the donation of the trees, to West End Wreaths for the large inside wreath. For more information, please call (336) 846-2787.
