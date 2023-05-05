LANSING - Winston-Salem musician Tyler Nail will make his way to Lansing on May 13 to perform a show at the Primavera Roadhouse.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available for $15.
Nail plays a nice blend of Americana and folk music as a solo artist. He has played numerous shows across the region, including Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Asheville, Charlotte, Wilmington, Richmond, Abingdon, Virginia and Lexington, Kentucky.
His love for music developed at an early age as he grew up watching his father play the drums in their church. Nail learned how to play the drums at a young age, which helped jump start his music career. Tyler got his first guitar at the age of 16 and thanks to developing a passion for writing during his middle school years, he started writing songs.
Much like any other local musician, Nail began playing small shows around his hometown. He remembers his first shows being at a local Taco Bell in King, North Carolina. After that, he began playing during open mic nights at a local coffee shop and would eventually get to play some weekend shows at the shop.
Nail started getting more and more popular once he started playing shows in downtown Winston-Salem. Those shows helped propel him to other regional shows across the southeast.
Nail is now preparing for his first national music release and hoping to put together a national tour as well. Currently he has a few additional dates scheduled around the High Country and the foothills. Nail will be playing at the Muddy Creek Music Hall in Sparta on June 17 and at Stardust Cellars in Wilkesboro on July 7. He will also be playing at the Rail Yard in Elkin later this year on Oct. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.