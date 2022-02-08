Carly Burruss
Friday, Feb. 11
7:30 p.m., Ashe Arts Center
With a wicked sense of humor, a storyteller’s heart and a sweet nature, Carly Burruss is the epitome of country.
Her whimsical, tongue-in-cheek disposition combined with her agile, lilting sound make her the country music singer/songwriter that stands out from the rest.
The Joshua Show
Thursday, Feb. 24
7:30 p.m., Ashe Civic Center
The Joshua Show is a whimsical puppet performance by Joshua Holden, a masterful puppeteer and unabashed ambassador of joy. Joshua and his friend, Mr. Nicholas, a sourpuss sock, go on a journey of self-discovery together with physical comedy, oddball props, and tap dancing.
Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series: Verona Quartet
Sunday, March 6
2 p.m., Ashe Arts Center
A string quartet for the 21st century, the Verona Quartet champions the rich breadth of the string quartet repertoire from the time-honored canon through contemporary classics. Violin,viola and cello playing Schubert, Frank and Beethoven.
Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer with Chiao Tien
Friday, March 11
7:30 p.m., Ashe Civic Center
From Appalachia to China- Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer are joined by versatile Chinese Classical Hammered Dulcimer player Chao Tian for an evening of traditional and contemporary Americana and Chinese music.
