The following is a list of upcoming Arts Council events. Tickets and protocols can be found at www.ashecountyarts.org under the events tab.
March 11
Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer and Chao Tian — Ashe Civic Center, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
From Appalachia to China- Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer are joined by versatile Chinese Classical Hammered Dulcimer player Chao Tian for an evening of traditional and contemporary Americana and Chinese music.
Tickets: $20 general, $5 students.
April 5
Tannahill Weavers — Ashe Civic Center, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
One of the world’s premier traditional Celtic bands, their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, original ballads and lullabies and humorous tales of life in Scotland. This event is sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council with support by the Tartan Woolly of West Jefferson.
Tickets: $22 general, $5 students.
April 8-10
Ola Belle Reed Songwriter's Retreat — Ashe Civic Center
The Ola Belle Reed Song Writer’s Retreat pays tribute to Ola Belle Reed, Ashe County, North Carolina’s National Heritage Fellowship Award and IBMA Lifetime Achievement Award winner. The retreat will include workshops/lectures, song swaps, jam sessions, critiques, instructor concert, student showcase and more. 2022 Retreat instructors: Cathy Fink, Pierce Freelon, Alice Gerrard and John Cloyd Miller.
A student showcase will take place on April 10 at the Ashe Arts Center from 3 to 5 p.m.
Registration required at ashecountyarts.org/ola-belle-reed-songwriters-retreat/?et_fb=1&PageSpeed=off.
