As the new year begins to kick off, the Ashe County Arts Council is highly anticipating these upcoming events. All tickets and protocols can be found at www.ashecountyarts.org.
On Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, the Kruger Brothers will perform at the Ashe Civic Center. Saturdays’s show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s show will begin at 2 p.m.
Carley Burruss will perform at the Ashe Arts Center on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
The Civic Center will host Joshua Show on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
For more upcoming events and galleries, visit www.ashecountyarts.org.
