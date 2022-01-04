ASHE COUNTY — With the new year coming into full swing, the Ashe County Arts Council is preparing for an event filled 2022 that starts in January.
Monday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
A Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration with music, readings, speeches and more at the Ashe County Arts Council in West Jefferson, featuring a performance by North Carolina musician Reggie Harris. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please call (336) 846-2787.
Sunday, Jan. 23, 2 to 4 p.m.
Join in at the Ashe Arts Center for a Sunday afternoon of chamber music. ASU Hayes School of Music faculty, Bair Shagdaron, Nancy Bargerstock and Ellie Wee will perform Trio in B Major, op.8 by Brahms. Tickets are $18 adults and $5 students. Purchase tickets at www.ci.ovationtix.com/35889/production/1085884.
Saturday, Jan. 29, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Kruger Brothers will be performing at the Ashe Civic Center. In their ever-expanding body of work – Jens Kruger (banjo and vocals), Uwe Kruger (guitar and lead vocals), and Joel Landsberg (bass and vocals) – The Kruger Brothers personify the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American musical tradition. Their original music is crafted around their discerning taste, and the result is unpretentious, cultivated, and delightfully fresh. Performances are Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at www.ashecountyarts.org.
