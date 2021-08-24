JEFFERSON — Wayne Henderson, Herb Key and Randy Greer graced the Blevins stage on Friday, Aug. 20 to close out the Friday’s in the Park concert series put on by the Ashe County Arts Council.
To begin the concert, the JAM Kids opened up the show with old folk bluegrass and got the crowd riled up.
Program Director Rebecca Williams then introduced the main act.
“These guys need no introduction,” said Williams. “We’re so honored for them to close out this concert series.
Wayne Henderson led the band on guitar, Herb Key held bass and Randy Greer was on mandolin.
The Friday’s in the Park concert series kicked off in May and ended in August. The Arts Council hopes to bring back the series in years coming.
