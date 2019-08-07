GATLINBURG, TENN. — Ashe County is represented well at the 2019 Josie Music Awards, where 14-year-old West Jefferson-native Taylon Hope is nominated for five awards. The singer picked up a win to go along with two other nominations at the 2018 event.
Hope is nominated for Young Adult Female Artist of the Year, Young Adult Female Vocalist of the Year, Video of the Year (Female), Modern Country Song of the Year (Female) and the Young Fan’s Choice Award. She said it is an honor to be nominated again, and that the JMAs are a special group of awards.
“I love the Josies, people from all over the world come to see that,” Hope said. “It’s just such a fun award show. I won entertainer in my category last year, I was so shocked and honored to get that so I’m really excited for this year too.”
Hope said winning last year has given her some added confidence going into the upcoming awards.
“I think I’ve done a lot this year, but you never know what could happen,” Hope said. “Last year I wasn’t really expecting it but I was just so honored and blessed to get that.”
The nomination for Young Fan’s Choice Award comes from fans sending in reasons for the nomination, meaning Hope was essentially nominated for it by her fans. Hope said before the nominations for the award were released that it would be an honor to be nominated in such a way, adding that the relationships between her and her fans are very important to her.
The JMAs are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20 at Ole Red Gatlinburg in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.